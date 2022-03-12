Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 76,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $46.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PY. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

