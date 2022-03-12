Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Guggenheim

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procept BioRobotics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

PRCT stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

About Procept BioRobotics (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.