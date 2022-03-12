Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGI opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

