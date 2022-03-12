Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB traded down $7.60 on Friday, reaching $187.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,657,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.80 and a 200-day moving average of $314.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

