Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 699,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $351,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.57 on Friday, reaching $482.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $351.55 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $454.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

