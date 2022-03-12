Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $30.68.

