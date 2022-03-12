Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $207.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,335. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.55 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.48.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

