Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,097 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $141.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

