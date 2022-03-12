Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,072,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.