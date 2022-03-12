Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 101,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of BNDW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.89. 66,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

