Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,657 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.46. 3,429,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.33 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.