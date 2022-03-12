Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $181,703,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.33 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

