Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 138.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GAA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. 4,508 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

