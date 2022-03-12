Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,951,000 after buying an additional 1,182,463 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,958,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,125,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,564,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,749. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

