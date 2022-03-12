Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,510 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.

PGNY stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,901,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

