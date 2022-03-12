ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $44.36

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.36, but opened at $46.10. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 848,606 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,700,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

