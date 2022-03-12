ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $44.36

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.36, but opened at $46.10. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 848,606 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,700,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

