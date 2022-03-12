Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TARA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,193.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.