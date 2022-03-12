Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $4.25 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $239,651.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $451,876 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

