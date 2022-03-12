ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 505 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Humana stock opened at $426.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.50 and its 200 day moving average is $424.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

