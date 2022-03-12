ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $266.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

