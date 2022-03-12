PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAEKY remained flat at $$19.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk engages in the exploration, exploitation, processing, refining, and marketing of minerals, precious metals, and coal. It operates through the following segments: Nickel, Gold & Refinery Operating, Bauxite & Alumina, and Head Office. The Nickel segment consists of ferronickel, and high-grade and low-grade nickel ore.

