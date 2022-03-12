PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading 0.5% Higher

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.86. 398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.