Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Lowered by Truist Financial

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

DV stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,766,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,404,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoubleVerify news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

