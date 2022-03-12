Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Minerva Surgical Inc Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Minerva Surgical in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UTRS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

UTRS stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

In other Minerva Surgical news, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTRS. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $10,574,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

