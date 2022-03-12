Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Increased by Barrington Research (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of MCS opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marcus by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.