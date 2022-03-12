Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Decreased by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

APA stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in APA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in APA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in APA by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

