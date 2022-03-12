Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.92. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SMG. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.73. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $114.98 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

