Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Issued By Wedbush

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of adidas in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a twelve month low of $93.86 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average is $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

