QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $589.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.90 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $567.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

QGEN opened at $43.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in QIAGEN by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after buying an additional 765,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QIAGEN by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after buying an additional 2,128,994 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in QIAGEN by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,209,000 after buying an additional 3,041,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in QIAGEN by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,307,000 after buying an additional 311,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

