Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 227,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOL stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $28.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

