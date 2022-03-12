Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,659,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $84,921,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $60,539,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

