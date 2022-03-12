Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.80.

Quidel stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Quidel has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.77.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 96.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after purchasing an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $56,904,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $35,880,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quidel by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

