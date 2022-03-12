Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $156.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

