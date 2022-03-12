QV Investors Inc. Acquires 31,650 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.30.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

