QV Investors Inc. Has $23.33 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $23,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 164.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

CNC stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

