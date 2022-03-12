QV Investors Inc. Sells 4,810 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.41 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

