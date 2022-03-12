Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

