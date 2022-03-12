Rai Reflex Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.57 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $76.57 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00007723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.53 or 0.06609761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.54 or 1.00015548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042149 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,374,719 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

