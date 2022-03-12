Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:RPID opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPID. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,786,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,120,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

