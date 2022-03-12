Raymond James Reiterates “C$20.25” Price Target for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIP.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.41.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$16.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.04 and a 1-year high of C$18.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.