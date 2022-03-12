Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.19. Rayonier posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 86.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 130,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rayonier by 60.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rayonier by 70.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 37,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rayonier by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

