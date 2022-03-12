Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

RTX stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

