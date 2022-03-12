Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,204,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 488,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 487,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 428,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 368,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.