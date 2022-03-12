Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RRGB stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 1,039,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,401. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $249.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of research firms have commented on RRGB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after buying an additional 74,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

