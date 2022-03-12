Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of RRGB stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 1,039,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,401. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $249.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
A number of research firms have commented on RRGB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
