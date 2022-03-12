Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.25. 323,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,066. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

