Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in February

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the February 13th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.7 days.

Shares of Reliance Worldwide stock remained flat at $$2.97 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. Reliance Worldwide has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

About Reliance Worldwide (Get Rating)

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.