Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $4,251,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

