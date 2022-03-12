Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.38.

RSG stock opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77. Republic Services has a one year low of $94.06 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $277,394,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

