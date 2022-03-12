Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

ANIK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a P/E ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

