Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bird Construction Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.29.

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.10 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.81. The stock has a market cap of C$484.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

